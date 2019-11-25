Home

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
John D. Graham

John D. Graham Obituary
Graham, John D.
John D. Graham, 76, of London, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Sunday, November 24, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Sidney, Ohio on July 3, 1943 to the late Walter A. and Lola Estelle (Goshorn) Graham. John earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Bowling Green State University and doctorate in accounting from M.I.T. He retired as director of finance from D.F.A.S. (D.O.D.). He was a devoted and active member of Cypress Wesleyan Church, Galloway and a former member of Level Park Wesleyan Church, Battle Creek, MI. An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed fishing, watching wildlife, gardening and beekeeping. John is survived by his wife of 53 years to whom he was deeply devoted, Dorothy S. "Dottie" (Woltmann) Graham; children, April (Jeff) Burnside of Galloway, John B. Graham of London and Patrick D. Graham of Dublin; sister, Dian Holland of South Charleston; and grandchildren, Alyssa Burnside, Casey Graham and Jonathan DePriest. He was preceded in death by a sister Kathleen Jones. John's funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday in Cypress Wesleyan Church, 377 Alton Darby Rd., Galloway, OH. The family will receive friends beginning at 10a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org). The family is being served by the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
