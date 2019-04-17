|
|
Lee, Dr. John D.
Dr. John David Lee was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, he became a fighter pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII. His love of anything that flies took him to The Ohio State University where he became a Professor of Aeronautical Engineering and Director of the Aeronautical and Astronautical Research Laboratory. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to Dr. Lee's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019