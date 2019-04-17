Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John D. Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. John D. Lee Obituary
Lee, Dr. John D.
Dr. John David Lee was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, he became a fighter pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII. His love of anything that flies took him to The Ohio State University where he became a Professor of Aeronautical Engineering and Director of the Aeronautical and Astronautical Research Laboratory. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to Dr. Lee's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.