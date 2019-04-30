|
|
Lee, Dr. John D.
Dr. John David Lee was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 94. John was born on August 24, 1924 in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. After growing up on a Canadian farm and attending a one-room schoolhouse where he loved mathematics, John became a fighter pilot in WWII for the Royal Canadian Air Force based in England. His love of anything that flies took him to The Ohio State University where he became a Professor of Aeronautical Engineering and Director of the Aeronautical and Astronautical Research Laboratory. Yes, he was a real rocket scientist! John enjoyed traveling, photography, ice hockey and growing hundreds of beautiful geraniums. Most importantly, John was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Family members remember wonderful camping trips to Myrtle Beach and Pancake Bay in Canada. Scott, Staci and Brandon going with Gran to pick blueberries so that Grandad could make his fabulous blueberry pancakes; reading books by the campfire and breakfast family time. John loved showing off his geraniums especially the ones he crossbred with his seedlings. He made crazy food concoctions (pot roast with strange vegetables, cereal with egg and jam on top.) He loved Katie's "famous" chocolate cakes and ice cream on waffles. Going to Columbus Blue Jackets games with Carol, Brandon and Cathy were always some of his best times. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Dawson Eede Lee. John is survived by his children, Catherine B. Lee (Thomas Arend), Carol M. Lee (Duncan) Barth, Michael J.D. Lee, and Brandon J.S. (Mara) Lee; as well as grandchildren, Scott (Katie) Maietta, Staci (Marcus) Jakob, Melissa Lee, Jonathon Lee; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Jakob, Anna Jakob, Brynley Maietta, Lucas Duncan, Skylar Duncan; and sister, Heather (Charlie) Crawford. A Celebration of Life will be held 3p.m. SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 2p.m. SUNDAY. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Lee Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019