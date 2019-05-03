Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
John D. Rotondo


Rotondo, John D.
1944 - 2019
John D. Rotondo, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Convalarium of Dublin. John was born on July 26, 1944 in Columbus to Joseph G. and Mary C. Rotondo (née Black). He attended Upper Arlington, St. Charles, Bullis Preparatory, and Miami University. He worked for Trans World Airlines and American Airlines for 35 years where he was a Vice President with the Transportation Workers Union of America Local 512. He is survived by longtime companion, Beth Dorsey; children, Joseph (Melody) Rotondo, Kari Koulouvaris, John (Rachelle) Rotondo, Lauren Rotondo (Jay Kurowski), and Derek (Marlie) Rotondo; grandchildren, Christian, Madison, Mitch, Max, Jack, Aidan, Brody, Keegan, Colby, John, and Lincoln; siblings, Mary Jo (John) Keffer, Dennis (Elaine) Rotondo, and Eric (Sherry) Rotondo. The family will receive friends at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the and the for memorial donations.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019
