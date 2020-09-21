1/
John DeCarlo Jr.
DeCarlo Jr, John
1923 - 2020
John Hugh DeCarlo Jr, 1923 – 2020. Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Republic, Pa to the late John and Mary DeCarlo. He served in World War II on the USS Independence. Retired Hydraulic Engineer From Dennison Abex 1988. He's survived by wife, Dolores June Beck (Dorothy); sons, David (Mary), Jeff (Lisa); daughter, Jill; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. John loved his family. The family is having a private funeral.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
