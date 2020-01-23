|
|
DeLong, John "Jim"
1944 - 2020
John "Jim" Hampton DeLong, age 75, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving family by his side. Formerly employed by Sun Ray Stove Company in Delaware for 20 years. Retired from Liebert Corporation after 33 years of service. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury, entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and service arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020