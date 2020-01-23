Home

Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
John "Jim" DeLong


1944 - 2020
John "Jim" DeLong Obituary
DeLong, John "Jim"
1944 - 2020
John "Jim" Hampton DeLong, age 75, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving family by his side. Formerly employed by Sun Ray Stove Company in Delaware for 20 years. Retired from Liebert Corporation after 33 years of service. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury, entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and service arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
