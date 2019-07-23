|
|
Diamond, John "Jack"
1945 - 2019
John "Jack" Diamond, age 74, passed away Sunday, July 14 after a long battle with Dementia.He was born to the late Betty and Morris Diamond in 1945 in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Bishop Hartley in 1963, and earned his Bachelor of Architecture degree from THE Ohio State University in 1968. After serving in the Navy, he headed to Jacksonville, FL to begin his illustrious career in Architecture. His work is seen in many prominent buildings encompassing the Jacksonville skyline. He was an active member of the American Institute of Architects being admitted to the College of Fellows for his commitment to community involvement, leadership, and his vision for the city of Jacksonville. He is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 22 years; children, Scott (Rachel), Trisha (Tom) Dyess; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Mike, Pat (Kathy); and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held August 9, at 1 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019