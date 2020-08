Dickson, Sr., John1925 - 2020John J. Dickson, Sr., was born on March 13, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio and died on August 24, 2020 in Lewis Center, Ohio at the age of 95 years old. He is predeceased by his wife Vivian, son Larry and brother and sister-in-law Bob and Katie. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Morse; sons, John (Sheila) Dickson, James Dickson; and daughter, Beverly (Dan) Noble. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com