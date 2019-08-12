|
|
Donchess, John
1954 - 2019
John Paul Donchess, Jr., 64, of Youngstown, OH, passed away on Saturday, August 10 due to complications from an auto-immune disease. He was born on September 28, 1954 in Youngstown, OH by late John and Ethel Donchess. John graduated from Youngstown State University's (YSU) business school and spent most of his esteemed career as a Principal C.P.A at Packer Thomas & Co. John devoted himself to his community and YSU, receiving several awards such as the Ohio Association of Community Leaderships' Distinguished Program Leadership Award and the YSU Williamson Business School's Service and Commitment Award. In addition to his many professional accomplishments, John was committed to serving and supporting his family. John was the loving husband of 43 years to Jody (Zerbonia) Donchess; father to Jeff Donchess (fiance, Annie Geary) and Dana (Donchess) Schmit (husband, Jason Schmit); and "Papa" to Parker Jo Schmit. In addition to that, he leaves behind his sisters, Debbie Donchess Minkley (John Minkley) and Jan Donchess; as well as many more in-laws, nieces and nephews that John loved as his own. Family will receive friends starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home at 550 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 with a funeral mass following at 11 a.m. located at Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147. In lieu of flowers, friends may honor John's life by sending a donation to ATTN: John Donchess Scholarship Fund for Accounting majors, Lariccia School, Williamson Business School/YSU, One University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019