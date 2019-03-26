|
Dorrian, John
John E. Dorrian, age 80, beloved son, brother and uncle was called to heaven on March 25, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio on October 3, 1938, John was the youngest of eight children born to Irish immigrant parents Hugh Joseph Dorrian and Anna O' Flaherty. John grew up on Campbell Avenue in the Franklinton neighborhood. From a very young age John excelled in every type of athletic adventure. He played every sport available to him in Sunshine Park winning first place in the 50 yard dash and The Knights of Columbus State of Ohio free throw shooting competition just to name a few. His nickname was Shag because he was always shagging baseballs. Growing up he was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where he attended grade school. He graduated from Saint Charles Preparatory High School with excellent grades and outstanding athletic achievements. He went on to play baseball for The University of Notre Dame playing varsity baseball under Coach Jack Kine. He also made the freshman basketball team as a walk on. John used to say with a smile "the basketball team had 16 members and I was the 16th". After graduation John went on to earn his Master's Degree at The Ohio State University in education administration. He was a member of the Shamrock Club and marched in the Saint Patrick's Day parade for many years. Professionally John was a teacher at Saint Charles, Buckeye Valley and Bishop Watterson High School. During his 10 years of teaching he coached baseball, basketball and football. His student athletes affectionately called him Coach Bud. Throughout his life members of his teams would always come up to him and thank him for the life lessons he taught then through sports. After retiring from coaching John worked for the State of Ohio and was a computer programmer with C.A.C. for 28 years. John continued to teach in retirement coaching adult immigrants to read and preparing tax returns as a volunteer for AARP. He also enjoyed traveling to Ireland visiting many cousins in the Counties of Galway and Donegal. John continued to play competitive baseball well into his thirties until he turned his full athletic attention to golf. He especially loved playing with his good friends the Swepston brothers - Barry, Don and Greg. The most important part of John's life was his faith in God and his family. He was a devoted member of Saint Thomas More Newman Center and loved the friendship of the Paulist Priests, especially Father Vinnie. For over 60 years Uncle John has organized the annual 'Uncle John Easter Egg Hunt and Dorrian Family Reunion'. It cannot be overstated how important this event has become bringing together an entire family now numbering close to 100 people. John spent his last few years happy and well cared for at the Wesley Glen Retirement Home, where he was affectionately referred to as Uncle John by everyone. John was preceded in death by parents Hugh and Anna Dorrian, siblings Julia, Sr. Mary Macrina, R.S.M. (Peg), Nora and Michael Dorrian, brothers-in-law Frank Pulsinelli and Raymond Fadley, sister-in-law Mary Martha Dorrian, nieces Gig Fadley and Haley Pulsinelli. Survived by sisters, Mary Pulsinelli and Marge Fadley; and brother, Hugh (Janice) Dorrian. John's children are his nieces and nephews, Julie, Margaret, Mary, Hugh Joseph, William, John, Steve, Jeff, Frankie, Johnny, Mary, Anne, Betsy, Michael, Joey, Mary Ann, Dickie, and many nephews-in-law and nieces-in-law and great nieces and nephews. Uncle John was loved by all very much. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTH WEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43220. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Friday, March 29 at Saint Thomas More, Newman Center, 64 W. Lane Ave, 43201. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 57 S. Grubb St, Columbus, OH 43215 or the Newman Center. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019