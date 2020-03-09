Home

John Edward Bower, passed away on February 18, 2020 at his home near Oxford, Ohio. He was born December 18, 1942 in Coshocton, Ohio and was raised in Newcomerstown and Rio Grande, the son of Wallace and Charlotte Bower. He is survived by one brother, Stephen of San Diego, Calif.; Aunt Sarah Gill of Texas; and several cousins. He was a graduateof Rio Grande College in 1965, majoring in educated and earned a Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. He was a teacher of junior high students with a long career with the Eaton City Schools at the Dixon Site. He enjoyed sports such as basketball, tennis and golf and exercised by running and jogging.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
