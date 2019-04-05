Home

Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
John E. Buskirk

John E. Buskirk Obituary
Buskirk, John E.
John Buskirk, age 63, passed away on April 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and June, sisters Harriet Kaleneach, and April Stewart. John is survived by daughters, Christina (Shane) Lowry, and Carla DiNardo; brother, Charlie Buskirk; and grandchildren, Caleb Lowry, Courtney (Shadi) Lowry-Hamzeh, Mya DiNardo. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2-4 PM at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 331 W. MAIN ST., MT. STERLING, OH, (740) 869-2777. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your online condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019
