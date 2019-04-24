|
Fauth, John E.
1924 - 2019
John E. Fauth, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Survived by his children, Jerri (Dan) Jewett and John (Susie) Fauth and their families. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, where funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, April 26, 2019. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.heartandhope.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019