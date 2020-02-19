|
|
Gates, John E.
John E. Gates, 92, of Dublin, OH, passed away at Kobacker House on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, WV to the late Claud and Beatrice Gates on June 22, 1927. He graduated from Parkersburg High School then spent two years in the United States Navy. John married in 1951, earned a degree in Chemistry from The Ohio State University and worked for Battelle Memorial Institute for 20 years becoming a Division Chief. In 1973, he left Battelle and started Aerospace Lubricants, Inc., a synthetic lubricant manufacturing company currently being run by his son. John loved boats, built two himself, owned a boat for most of his life and lived on one in his retirement with his second wife for seven years traveling the rivers and coasts of the eastern United States. He was a member of the Power Squadron taking many of their courses on boating, navigation and chart reading. John also loved flying and earned a pilot's license as well as multi-engine and instrument ratings. He flew his Aztec and Aerostar around the country for business and pleasure. Another of his passions was cooking and he loved creating delicious meals for family and friends. John was an only child and was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Smith Gates, in 1984. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Barbara Junk Gates; children, Nancy Gibbs (Chuck) and Stephen Gates (Jill); step-children, Jennifer Brunner (Rick), Andrea Dowding (David), Dan Junk (Christine) and Kathy McLeod (Ken); 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 2-4pm SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to: Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Gates Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020