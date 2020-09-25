Leach, John E.
1939 - 2020
John E. Leach, 9-3-1939 - 9-22-2020. Dr. Leach, a renowned orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist passed away at home on September 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Walter and Evelyn Fletcher Leach. John was married to his late wife, and high school sweetheart Mary Rader Leach, who passed away in 2008. He is survived by his children, Judson Leach, his son and Joanne Leach, his daughter and caregiver for 12 years. He is survived by brother, Charles (Jane) Leach; sister, Mary Bissell; and sister, Paula (Fred) Pope. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, and dear friends. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist the Leach family. To read full obituary, visit phillipsfuneralhome.net