|
|
Maloney, John E.
John Maloney, age 57, Friday March 8, 2019 at his residence. Graduated from The Ohio State University with his BS and MBA degrees. Former employee with the City of Columbus and The Ohio State University. John loved golf, annual spaghettieddie, his Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and Buckeyes, but most his girls successes and accomplishments. He was a proud daddy. John is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Vickie; daughters Maggie (Fiancé Eric Horsley) and Shannon. Adopted mother Velma Mayl , father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe and Naomi Haas, brothers-in-law Don (Dianna) Bennett, Kevin (Gaylene) Strouse, Joe (Heather) Haas, Jr., many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by birth parents Joseph C. and Mary Ann Maloney, grandmother Marie Martin, adopted father William Mayl, sister Joanne Maloney, and uncles John (Pat) Maloney and John Martin. Friends may call Friday 4-8 pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 KENNY RD. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10:30 am at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Burial Union Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019