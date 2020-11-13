Edgington, John
1937 - 2020
John E. "Jack" Edgington, 82, went home to the Lord on November 12, 2020. Jack was a loving husband to his wife Kathryn for 35 years, and was the father of Doug (Beth), Jud (Stacy), Jill (Hank Pyles), Dee Dee (Tim Roby), Steve Robison, and John Russell (Jen). He was a gift to his parents Laura and Harley "Gene" Edgington, having been born at home in Harrisburg, Ohio. He was also the brother of Regina "Jeanne" Edgington Blair. Jack grew up in Grove City and was a familiar, friendly face at the Grove City Country Club and the Elks Club for many years. As one coming from a family of service, Jack served in many ways, as a Reserve member of the Navy Sea Bee's, as an auxiliary Deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office under Sheriff Berkemer, as a Fairfield County Deputy, and retired from the Franklin County Municipal Courts. After his retirement, Jack and Katy moved to Daytona Beach, Florida where they met many wonderful friends and shared countless adventures with family. He worked in the community and became a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Daytona Beach. Jack and Katy had recently moved back to the Central Ohio area and resided in Lancaster, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jeanne and his son Doug. He is survived by his wife, Katy; his children, Jud (Stacy), Jill (Hank Pyles), Dee Dee (Tim Roby), Steve Robison and John Russell (Jen) Robison; and his daughter-in-law, Beth (Doug); his grandchildren, Robbie and Danny Edgington, Janey and John Pyles, Shaun and Spencer Robison, and Mara, Noah, Amanda and AJ Robison; his niece, Laurie (Mark)
Mizer; and his nephew, Tracy Blair. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Caring Cremation™ will be arranged by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home in Lancaster, Ohio. In lieu of memorial flowers, please consider a donation to the Fair Hope Pickering House Hospice Care Facility in Lancaster, Ohio, Wreaths Across America, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish School in Daytona Beach, FL, or to a charity of your choice
to honor Jack's memory. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com