|
|
Moyler, Dr. John-Edward
1963 - 2019
Dr. John-Edward Murray Moyler, age 55. Sunrise July 15, 1963 and Sunset May 18, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. John AME Church, 7700 Crosswoods Dr., Columbus, OH 43235. Interment at Blendon Central Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the MOYLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019