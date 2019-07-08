|
|
Eisel, John
1963 - 2019
John Raymond Eisel Jr., OFE, age 55, of Canal Winchester, died July 5, 2019 in Monticello, Kentucky. He was born October 15, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. John retired from Violet Township as Fire Chief in 2014 after 32 years of service. He was a member of Violet Baptist Church, Charter President of IAFF Local 3558 and was currently the Director of Operations for Violet Township. He volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters, was OAPFF Legislative Director, and served on the board of directors for many organizations including the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission; Safety, Health and Survival Section for the IAFC; the Pickerington Food Pantry; and the American Red Cross. John was a member of the Executive Committee for the Coalition of Large Ohio Urban Townships (CLOUT) and worked at Medflight. John lived his daily life to its fullest and was always high on life. He was one of the happiest and most sincere individuals we have ever known; he brought joy to many of us on a routine basis. Preceded in death by his father John Eisel Sr. John is survived by his loving wife, Lori; daughter, Kaylie (fiancé, Dylan Macfarlane) Eisel; step-sons, Hunter Embrey, Peyton Embrey, Brayden Embrey, Jake Embrey; mother, Rita (John) Goings; sisters, Christine (Michael) Betts, Jana (Michael) Newman, Susie (Doc) Metzger; step-mother, Linda Eisel; parents-in-law, Bill and Sue Clark; brother-in-law, Brandon (Amanda) Clark; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless dear friends. Friends may visit 2-8p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. A funeral service will take place at 10a.m. Friday, July 12 at Grace Fellowship, 1449 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147. Those who wish may donate to Box 15, box15.org or Firefighter Cancer Support, firefightercancersupport.org in John's memory. With John's death, he was able to continue giving the gift of life through organ donation. He always said "Leave it better than you found it" and the world is definitely a better place because of John. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019