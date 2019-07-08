Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Fellowship
1449 Refugee Rd
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Eisel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Eisel


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Eisel Obituary
Eisel, John
1963 - 2019
John Raymond Eisel Jr., OFE, age 55, of Canal Winchester, died July 5, 2019 in Monticello, Kentucky. He was born October 15, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. John retired from Violet Township as Fire Chief in 2014 after 32 years of service. He was a member of Violet Baptist Church, Charter President of IAFF Local 3558 and was currently the Director of Operations for Violet Township. He volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters, was OAPFF Legislative Director, and served on the board of directors for many organizations including the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission; Safety, Health and Survival Section for the IAFC; the Pickerington Food Pantry; and the American Red Cross. John was a member of the Executive Committee for the Coalition of Large Ohio Urban Townships (CLOUT) and worked at Medflight. John lived his daily life to its fullest and was always high on life. He was one of the happiest and most sincere individuals we have ever known; he brought joy to many of us on a routine basis. Preceded in death by his father John Eisel Sr. John is survived by his loving wife, Lori; daughter, Kaylie (fiancé, Dylan Macfarlane) Eisel; step-sons, Hunter Embrey, Peyton Embrey, Brayden Embrey, Jake Embrey; mother, Rita (John) Goings; sisters, Christine (Michael) Betts, Jana (Michael) Newman, Susie (Doc) Metzger; step-mother, Linda Eisel; parents-in-law, Bill and Sue Clark; brother-in-law, Brandon (Amanda) Clark; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless dear friends. Friends may visit 2-8p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. A funeral service will take place at 10a.m. Friday, July 12 at Grace Fellowship, 1449 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147. Those who wish may donate to Box 15, box15.org or Firefighter Cancer Support, firefightercancersupport.org in John's memory. With John's death, he was able to continue giving the gift of life through organ donation. He always said "Leave it better than you found it" and the world is definitely a better place because of John. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now