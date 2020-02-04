|
Elliott, John
John Abraham Elliott, 86 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzheimer's on January 30, 2020. Despite being raised in an orphanage until he was 16, he joined the Air Force. Later he joined the Army where he retired as a Master Sergeant also obtaining a Master's degree from A&M University and numerous military commendations. During his time in the military he met the love of his life Polly Gaines whom he was married to for 67 years. Together they raised four children. They traveled the world together, living in many different countries creating countless memories. After his time in the military he worked 5 years for Raytheon Defense Systems and then he worked for Chrysler Co. retiring in management. Hobbies included feeding raccoons from his front porch in Alabama, running on his treadmill, rebuilding Karmann-Ghias, and taking care of his animals. He is predeceased by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by the love of his life Polly and her extended family, his sister Betty and her husband Ron. His children Christine, Kathleen, John the third, and Patricia,8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 9 am- 10 am Saturday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where funeral service will follow at 10 am. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery with full military honors. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020