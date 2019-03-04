The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Resources
More Obituaries for John Everman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Everman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Everman Obituary
Everman, John
1931 - 2019
John Everman, age 87, of Columbus, OH, passed away surrounded by family on March 3, 2019. John was a member of the US Navy during the Korean War. John was born in Portsmouth, OH and moved to Columbus in the early 70's to begin his 30 year career with HER Realtors/Real Living where he served as manager and Vice President. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 67 years, Rometta J Everman, his parents John and Ollie Everman, 7 sisters and 2 brothers. He is survived by sons, Bill (Dianna) Everman and David (Cynthia) Everman; daughter, Lisa (Shawn) Moorehead; granddaughters, Lorie (Kevin Darnell), Jessica (Nick) Will, Lindsey (Keegan) Ross, Maggie Moorehead (fiancé, Casey Qualls), Kelly Moorhead (fiancé, Gunnar Bloecher); great granddaughters, Everleigh and Riley. The family deeply appreciates the love and care he received from the entire staff and residents of Willow Brook Christian Home, Hospice of Central Ohio, and all his special friends and family that visited him regularly while at Willow Brook. He was an avid Buckeye and sports fan. His hobbies included fishing as well as coaching little league football and baseball. He had a gift of making everyone feel like family and was loved by all. Visitation will be held at RUTHERFORD AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065, Wednesday, March 6 from 10 AM-2 PM with service at 12 PM with John's Nephew Rev. David McCoy presiding. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please send condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Download Now