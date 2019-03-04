Everman, John

1931 - 2019

John Everman, age 87, of Columbus, OH, passed away surrounded by family on March 3, 2019. John was a member of the US Navy during the Korean War. John was born in Portsmouth, OH and moved to Columbus in the early 70's to begin his 30 year career with HER Realtors/Real Living where he served as manager and Vice President. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 67 years, Rometta J Everman, his parents John and Ollie Everman, 7 sisters and 2 brothers. He is survived by sons, Bill (Dianna) Everman and David (Cynthia) Everman; daughter, Lisa (Shawn) Moorehead; granddaughters, Lorie (Kevin Darnell), Jessica (Nick) Will, Lindsey (Keegan) Ross, Maggie Moorehead (fiancé, Casey Qualls), Kelly Moorhead (fiancé, Gunnar Bloecher); great granddaughters, Everleigh and Riley. The family deeply appreciates the love and care he received from the entire staff and residents of Willow Brook Christian Home, Hospice of Central Ohio, and all his special friends and family that visited him regularly while at Willow Brook. He was an avid Buckeye and sports fan. His hobbies included fishing as well as coaching little league football and baseball. He had a gift of making everyone feel like family and was loved by all. Visitation will be held at RUTHERFORD AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065, Wednesday, March 6 from 10 AM-2 PM with service at 12 PM with John's Nephew Rev. David McCoy presiding. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.