Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
John M. Ewart, age 92, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Archie and Inga Ewart. He was a retired electrical engineer, and was a long time member of First Community Church. John is survived by his sons, Brad (Deb), Douglas (Paula), Scott and Robert; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-6 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., with a funeral service to follow beginning at 6 P.M. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019
