The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Resources
More Obituaries for John Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Harrison Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. Harrison Jr. Obituary
Harrison, Jr., John F.
1936 - 2019
John F. "Jack" Harrison, Jr., age 82, of Powell, passed away May 11, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late John F. and Anna Harrison, Sr. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy having served on the U.S.S Dashiell. He was retired from Decision One and was a member of the Liberty Presbyterian Church. Jack enjoyed cars especially Fords along with airplanes. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sara Harrison; first wife, Rita Harrison; children, Anna Jones, John Harrison III, Carrie (Robert) Wilson, Jessica (Dustin) Probst, James (Whitney) Arnett, and Thomas Arnett; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and two sons-in-law. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Download Now