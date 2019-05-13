Harrison, Jr., John F.

1936 - 2019

John F. "Jack" Harrison, Jr., age 82, of Powell, passed away May 11, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late John F. and Anna Harrison, Sr. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy having served on the U.S.S Dashiell. He was retired from Decision One and was a member of the Liberty Presbyterian Church. Jack enjoyed cars especially Fords along with airplanes. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sara Harrison; first wife, Rita Harrison; children, Anna Jones, John Harrison III, Carrie (Robert) Wilson, Jessica (Dustin) Probst, James (Whitney) Arnett, and Thomas Arnett; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and two sons-in-law. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019