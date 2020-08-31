Masdea, John F.
1933 - 2020
John F. Masdea, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of August 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by his parents, his sister Vera Valentino and his beloved wife Bonnie. John leaves behind a large loving family that includes his brother, Bruno and sister, Nicky Eramo; his children, Chrissie (John) Landolfi, Cheri (Jamie) Wiles, John (Chantelle) Masdea and Michael (Jodi) Masdea; and his 11 grandchildren, Johnny, Dante, Marco, Brogan, Dillon, Heston, Luca, Nicholas, Elodie, Theo and Arden; along with the many nieces and nephews that were his children before he had his own. John was a man of great faith who was fiercely proud of his family, his Italian heritage, and the "best legs" title bestowed on him by the high school girls in 1951. He was a standout athlete at Aquinas High School and the University of Cincinnati, playing both football and basketball, and shared his love of sports with his entire family and generations of others who he coached over the years. John retired as the President of R.E. Harrington shortly after turning 40, and turned his time to family and volunteer efforts, most of which were centered around his kids or St. Andrew Parish in Upper Arlington, where he was a long-time parishioner and server of morning Mass. John was instrumental in growing the athletics program there, including building the "new gym" and co-founding Viking Magic, a basketball drill-team that continues to teach fundamentals to kids over 40 years later. Above all, John lived for his children and grandchildren and gave of himself selflessly. He will be greatly missed. John's family is deeply grateful to the caregivers who helped make his life better over the past two years, especially his sweet Nana. To honor John's tradition of waving as visitors pulled away from his driveway, and in light of social distancing concerns, drive-by condolences may be offered to the family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5-7pm, at 1998 Lake Shore Drive. Please enter Lake Shore at W. 5th Ave, driving north, and remain in your car to greet the family before exiting at Trabue Rd. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10am, at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1899 McCoy Road at Reed, 43220). Burial, St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn for the service. In this unusual time, please know that your physical presence is not required for the family to feel your support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew Parish, The University of Cincinnati, or OhioHealth Hospice. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
