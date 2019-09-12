|
|
Slacum, John F.
John F. Slacum, 85, transitioned on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at the Chapel of White's. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019