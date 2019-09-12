Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 PM
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Slacum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Slacum


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Slacum Obituary
Slacum, John F.
John F. Slacum, 85, transitioned on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at the Chapel of White's. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now