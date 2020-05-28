Stasa Jr., John F.
1938 - 2020
John F. Stasa Jr., age 81, passed away on May 27, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Robert) Coleman and Suzy Popp; and many other family members. For full obituary and service information please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.