John F. Stasa Jr.
1938 - 2020
John F. Stasa Jr., age 81, passed away on May 27, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Robert) Coleman and Suzy Popp; and many other family members. For full obituary and service information please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
