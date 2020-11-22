Fenner Sr., John
1936 - 2020
John L. Fenner Sr., 84, of Columbus, passed on November 21, 2020 of Covid 19. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from Sheet Metal Workers Local 98 after 40 years. He is survived by his former wife, Winifred (Williams) Fenner, four children, Julie Anderson, Geronda (Robert) Fultz, Paul Fenner, and John Fenner, Jr. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Caitlin Anderson, John Fultz, Carmen Fultz, Trent Fenner, Kelsey Fenner, and sister Frances Fenner Glaze. He is preceded in death by his parents John F. and Anna (Hess) Fenner, brother Paul Fenner, and sister Miriam (Susie) Fenner Webb. In lieu of a service and flowers his request was that donations be made to either Wounded Warrior
Foundation or the Delaware County Humane Society. In celebration of his life the family will receive guests at an open house on a date to be determined. To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.newcomercolumbus.com