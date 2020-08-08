Finley, John
1942 - 2020
John Albert Finley, 77, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born October 28, 1942 in Grove City, Ohio to the late Russell and Marjorie (Johnston) Finley. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict. John was the founder and owner of Columbus News Clips. Family was very important to him and he cherished the time that he was able to spend together. John was a season ticket holder for Ohio State basketball games and enjoyed volunteering at the Memorial Tournament. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, George Finley, Jim Finley, Eve Childree, Ruth Cummings, Joan Redmond, and Marilyn Thomas. John is survived by his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Patricia Finley; sons, John (Theresa) Finley and Jerry (Lindsay) Finley; grandsons, Brennan and Aiden; granddaughters, Carissa and Courtney; brother, Larry (Marsha) Finley; sister in law, Doris Finley; brother in law, Robert Childree; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, 14, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Grove City U.M.C., 2684 Columbus St., Grove City. Interment Grove City Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING. Visit www.schoedinger.com
