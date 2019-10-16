|
Fitch, John
1996 - 2019
John Douglas "Jack" Fitch, of Columbus, died on October 12, 2019 in a tragic car crash in Athens County, Ohio. Jack's picture will forever hang on the wall at the Grant Trauma Center as a hero who chose to give the gift of life to others by organ donation. Jack's gift has already saved patients who were waiting for life saving organ donations. Jack was born in Columbus, grew up in Bexley, and, in 2016, graduated from Worthington Kilbourne High School and the Delaware Area Career Center (DACC). Jack completed the Equine Science Program at the DACC. For two summers during high school, Jack worked at the Ohio Wildlife Center. Thereafter, Jack worked as a farm hand and horse handler at Ben's Happy Trails in Southern Ohio. Jack started Hocking College fall 2018 and was in his second year of studies. Jack was part of the Hocking College Archery Team. Jack took classes through the Canine and Equine Science program plus the Adventure Travel program. Last summer, Jack worked for Columbus Parks and Recreation at Scioto Mile. Jack is survived by his parents, Glori Fitch and John K. Fitch; his devoted brother, Charles L. Fitch; his grandmother, Sharon Hendershot; and his service dog, Koda; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and fellow students at Hocking College. Words cannot describe how much Jack's family loved him. Jack was an outdoorsman, an adventurer, a cowboy and city boy, a kind, loyal, loving and hard-working young man who brought a smile to the face of everyone he met. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff of the ICU unit at Grant Hospital for their kind care of Jack and support of the family in dealing with his loss. A memorial service will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Upper Arlington on Sunday, October 20 at 1pm, followed by visitation from 2-4pm. A celebration of life will be held November 2, 3-6pm at Jeffrey Mansion in Bexley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lifeline of Ohio, www.lifelineofohio.org. To sign Jack's online guestbook or to share a special memory, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
