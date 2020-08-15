John Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, John

John G Fitzpatrick, age 58, of Hilliard, passed away on August 1, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, of Philadelphia, John J and Joan Fitzpatrick. Survived by wife, Mel; and former wife, Susan. Devoted father of Steven (Joanna) and Michael (Eden). Dearest brother of Amy Monahan (John) and Marita (Michael Frechette). John graduated from Devon Prep, Troy University and served in the Air Force. He worked at the Ohio Department of Public Safety as an IT Supervisor. John was a great father, coach and will be remembered by many. Services TBD.



