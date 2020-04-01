Home

John Fleshman


1956 - 2020
John Fleshman Obituary
Fleshman, John
1956 - 2020
John D. Fleshman, age 63, of Columbus, passed away March 31, 2020. John was born June 23rd, 1956 and was the youngest of 9 siblings. He was a 1974 graduate of Father Joseph Wherle Memorial High School and a dedicated employee of Superior Die and Tool for 34 years. He will always be remembered as a man who loved his family beyond measure, was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and truly enjoyed time spent with his Superior work team. Surviving family include children, Amy (Joshua Evans) Fleshman, Kyle Fleshman; brother, Jude (Naomi) Fleshman; sisters, Karen Fleshman, Valerie Fleshman; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Sherry (Pitts) Fleshman, parents Joseph and Alvesta Fleshman, brothers Joseph Fleshman, Charles (Jean) Fleshman and sisters Linda (James) Belmudez, Mary Jo Byrd and Virginia (Robert) Brokamp. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to United Cerebral Palsy at www.ucp.org/donate.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
