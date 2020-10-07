Folk, John "Jack"
1937 - 2020
John "Jack" Wehr Folk, 83, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born February 6, 1937. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna and his parents. Jack is survived by his children, Debbie (Steve) Lundregan, John (Cathy) Folk; grandchildren, Jen (Duke) Armstrong, Kate (Sean) Groves, Scott (Sarah) Lundregan, Gretchen (Jake) Piper, John (Kyle) Folk, Sarah (Michael) Lindell; and nine great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to Kindred Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to leave a special memory or condolence for the family.