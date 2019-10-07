|
Fox, John
John Bernard Fox, affectionately known as "Butch" by his family and friends. John passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 80 years old. Butch was born in Ravenna, Ohio on February 17, 1939, and settled in Columbus with his father and mother, and seven siblings. After graduating from Aquinas College High School, where he excelled in athletics, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Reno, Nevada. His tour of duty was cut short with the unexpected death of his father. He returned home to help his mother raise his siblings. Butch met the love of his life and married Ann Capparuccini on October 10, 1969. For the last fifty years, Ann and her four children were the most important part of his life. Butch is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Florence Fox. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; their four children, Gina (Bill) Raison, Nick (Linnette) Capparuccini, Maria (Dennis) Flynn, and Anna Capparuccini; his siblings, Michelle Alton, Kathy (Joe) Moreno, Becky (Mike) Wrigley, Mike (Debbie) Fox, Chris (Donna) Fox, Maggie (Jason) Nowland, and Jeff (Cheryl) Fox; as well as his 9 grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Traver, Nicholas (Angela) Flynn, Andrea (Brian) Danielson, Lisa Flynn (Tom), Kira and Desirae Flynn, James, Nicolette, and Dominique Capparuccini; and12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 9:30-11:30 A.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive, Columbus, OH, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 A.M. Rev. Fr. Thomas G. Petry, celebrant. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, OH. The family is very grateful for the care Butch received from Galena Manor and Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Galena Manor, 8160 Dustin Rd, Galena, Ohio 43021. Arrangement by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director. 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019