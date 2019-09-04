Home

Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
On Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019, John Michael Frey, 66, of Marysville, peacefully passed away at his home. He was a longtime Union County farmer and retired school bus driver for the Marysville Exempted School District. Calling hours will be 4-8 pm Friday at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where funeral services will be 11 am Saturday. For a full obituary, or to express a condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
