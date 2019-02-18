|
|
Cominsky, John G. "Jack"
1926 - 2019
John G. Cominsky "Jack", age 92, passed away peacefully at home in Baltimore, OH on February 17, 2019. He was born June 7, 1926 in Charleroi, PA to Henry and Ada Cominsky. He attended Pitt University and Ohio State University. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the 656th Armored Tank Division during World War II. Jack was active as a Scout leader, Little League coach, School Board member, and church deacon. He was a member of The Grove Community Christian Church and Baltimore VFW. Jack is survived by his wife of 70 years, Esther (Frahlich); children, John (Barb), James (Connie), and Judy (Don) Garven; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; one niece; and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Mt Carmel Hospice through the Mt Carmel Foundation. To sign and view Jack's online guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019