Smith, John G.
1928 - 2020
John G. Smith, age 92, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Paramount senior living center. He is survived by his grandsons, Clay (Laurin) Orr and Jake (Liana) Orr. Cherished family members, Robin, (Mike) Brady, Christy Terry, Craig (Connie) Martin, Randy ( Pat) Martin, Jacob (Lynne) Ingram; and many wonderful nieces; nephews; 15 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; and a lifetime of friends. John is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years Bonnie Jean, daughter Kim Orr, parents Samuel A. Smith and Helen Smith-Looney, sister Jan, brother Richard, daughter Paula and granddaughter Tonya. John graduated from Central High School and went directly into the Navy serving 5 years. After leaving the Navy, John joined the Columbus Police Dept. and retired in 1981 after 30 years of dedicated service. After retirement John enjoyed working security at Gold Circle Distribution and State of Ohio Taxation. Later, he would work at the boat gas docks during the summer at Lake Erie, just for fun! John enjoyed boating with Bonnie and his family at Lake Erie in the summers and spending winter months with Kim, Clay and his grandsons. Because of the current health situation there will be a private service and burial. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020