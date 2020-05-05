Yovan, John G.
1928 - 2020
John G. Yovan, age 91, of Grandview Heights, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Tanas and Aglia Yovan and daughter Leslie Yovan. John is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Laura (Andrew) Tucker; grandsons, Evan and Ashton Tucker; many nieces and nephews. He retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio. Private family visitation with burial at Union Cemetery, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.