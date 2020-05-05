John G. Yovan
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yovan, John G.
1928 - 2020
John G. Yovan, age 91, of Grandview Heights, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Tanas and Aglia Yovan and daughter Leslie Yovan. John is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Laura (Andrew) Tucker; grandsons, Evan and Ashton Tucker; many nieces and nephews. He retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio. Private family visitation with burial at Union Cemetery, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Burial
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved