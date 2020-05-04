John Garren
1935 - 2020
Garren, John
1935 - 2020
John C. Garren, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. He was born February 11, 1935 to the late Clark and Lillian (Oyer) Garren in Mansfield, OH. John retired from the City of Columbus after many years. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Gregory, Tammy, Debbie Muncy and spouse; six grandsons and eight great grandchildren; and brother, Charles Mascio. John was an outdoorsman at heart and loved hunting, fishing, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. A private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel with a graveside service on Thursday at 11 am at the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walnut Hill Cemetery
MAY
6
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
