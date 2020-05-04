Garren, John

1935 - 2020

John C. Garren, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. He was born February 11, 1935 to the late Clark and Lillian (Oyer) Garren in Mansfield, OH. John retired from the City of Columbus after many years. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Gregory, Tammy, Debbie Muncy and spouse; six grandsons and eight great grandchildren; and brother, Charles Mascio. John was an outdoorsman at heart and loved hunting, fishing, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. A private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel with a graveside service on Thursday at 11 am at the Walnut Hill Cemetery.



