The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gerhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gerhardt

Add a Memory
John Gerhardt Obituary
Gerhardt, John
1949 - 2019
John Edward Gerhardt, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening. He was a Master Carpet Technician with John M. Downey for over 40 years. John was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, the Moose Lodge, and Homestead Springs Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Gerhardt and sister, Roberta Wall. Left to cherish John's memory are his wife, Deborah Gerhardt; children, Christine Greene, Karen (Jason) Mills, Kimberly Gerhardt, Joseph (Spencer) Miller, Deanna (Dustin) Leonhardt, Collin Mullin, and Colleen (Cody) Masters; grandchildren, Mariah, Chase, Hunter, Halle, Jaedyn, Christian, Adelynn, Aubree, Lydia, and Calvin; great-granddaughter, Avianna; sisters, Ginny (Brian) Ankrum and Sue (Donald) Lyle; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm Tuesday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus. A memorial service will be held 10 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1200 Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now