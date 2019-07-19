|
Gerhardt, John
1949 - 2019
John Edward Gerhardt, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening. He was a Master Carpet Technician with John M. Downey for over 40 years. John was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, the Moose Lodge, and Homestead Springs Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Gerhardt and sister, Roberta Wall. Left to cherish John's memory are his wife, Deborah Gerhardt; children, Christine Greene, Karen (Jason) Mills, Kimberly Gerhardt, Joseph (Spencer) Miller, Deanna (Dustin) Leonhardt, Collin Mullin, and Colleen (Cody) Masters; grandchildren, Mariah, Chase, Hunter, Halle, Jaedyn, Christian, Adelynn, Aubree, Lydia, and Calvin; great-granddaughter, Avianna; sisters, Ginny (Brian) Ankrum and Sue (Donald) Lyle; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm Tuesday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus. A memorial service will be held 10 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1200 Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019