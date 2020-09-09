1/
John Gibson
Gibson, John
1937 - 2020
John A. Gibson, age 83, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on September 8, 2020 at home. John was born June 14, 1937 to the late Robert and Shirley (Holland) Gibson in Chesapeake, OH. He served in the Marines, from '57-'60 and is retired from OSU in the Stores Department. John is an Ordained Minister through The Church of Christ in Christian Union. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marjorie (Riffle) Gibson; sons, Paul Todd Gibson, Steven (Denise) Gibson; grandchildren, Casey (Betsy) Gibson, Clinton Gibson, Stormi Gibson; great-grandchildren, Alice, Riley, Marley, Phoebe, Lucy; brothers, Charles (Rose) Gibson, Ed (Anne) Gibson; sister, Jenny Adkins; and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by 8 other brothers ad sisters. A private family service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Dan Tipton and Rev. Glen Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org). Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
