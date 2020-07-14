Gleich, John "Jack"
John "Jack" L. Gleich, 85 years young, unexpectedly on July 11, 2020. A proud US Army and Air Force Veteran and an avid card player. Retired from Durkee Famous Foods. Preceded in death by his parents Valentine and Helen, brothers Jim and Buck and sisters Alberta and Rita. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Suzanne; son, John; daughters, Jacquelyn, Lisa, Jennifer and Amy; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Irene Riley, Susan (Chuck) Wilde and Annette (Robert) Breckner; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Saint John the 23rd Catholic Church, 5170 Winchester Southern Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Fr. Brian O'Connor Celebrant. Private burial later. Arrangements entrusted to the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. In lieu of flowers, please have funeral masses said in Jack's memory. To view video and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com