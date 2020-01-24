|
|
Gordon, John
John Francis Gordon, 77, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Altercare of Zanesville. He was born April 26, 1942 in Columbus to the late Francis M. and Adelaide Applegate Gordon. He went to St. Thomas grade school, graduated from Bishop Hartley High School and attended The Ohio State University. John was employed by the University as the Lantern printer. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal. Surviving are his brothers, Charles B. "Ben" (Peggy) Gordon and William Gordon; a sister, Anne Barrow; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD has the distinct honor of serving the family. To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook or contact our caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020