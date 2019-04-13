|
|
Greathouse, John
1970 - 2019
John Kenneth Greathouse,48, of Galena, Ohio was surrounded by his family when he was called Home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. John was born in Columbus, Ohio. He grew up in Jackson, Ohio where he attended school and graduated from Jackson High School. John studied pharmacy and received his Pharm D degree at the Ohio State University. He loved the work he did and took pride in being able to help others. John was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Kristin(Backstrom) Greathouse and their two sons Derek and Justin, his mother: Joan Greathouse, sisters: Katherine (Greathouse)Risinger and Jennifer (Greathouse) Parrotta as well as many treasured family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father John Greathouse. John had a passion for stargazing and photography. He found great happiness in his faith, family and friends. His sons were his greatest pride and joy. A memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Sunbury Christian Church on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The church is located at 870 Admiral Drive, Sunbury, Ohio. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to establish a college fund for his sons Derek and Justin Greathouse.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019