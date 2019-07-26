|
|
Haas, John Sr.
John Haas, Sr., age 88, was called home by God on July 25, 2019. Veteran of the U.S. Navy, and retired from the Columbus Dispatch where he worked for 42 years. Founding father of Bill Moose Muzzle-loading Gun Club. Preceded in death by wife Eleanor, daughter Judy, grandson Charles, and brother Ronald. Survived by children, Karen (James) Yost, John Jr. (Lisa), James (Patsy), and Twanna (Billy) Ennis; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Patricia (John) Smith and Mary Hastilow; brother, James (Dotty); numerous nieces and nephew; and a host of dear friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019