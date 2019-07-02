Home

Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME
1631 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME
1631 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH
John E. "Maynerd" Habern III, age 29, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. Employee of the former Columbus Steel Castings. Preceded in death by father John Calloway Jr., grandfather John Calloway Sr., grandmother Emma Habern, grandfather John Habern Sr., and nephew Dion Culberson. Survived by wife, Amber Habern; daughters, Jani'Ya and Chyann Habern; sons, Maynerd Jr. and John IV; mother, Linda Habern; sisters, Shareda and Johnetta Habern; brothers, Theo (Andrea) Calloway, Tyron Dowell, James and John Forney; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends. Visitation 12-1 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Rocita Thompson officiating. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019
