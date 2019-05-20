Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
John Hartig


1934 - 2019
Johann "John" Hartig Jr., passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019. John was born on January 31, 1934 in Botsch, Siebenbürgen. He immigrated from Austria to America in 1952 where he began work at Hartig Industries becoming a gifted tool and die machinist; in 1979 his work continued at Atlantique Industries while pursuing his passion of the land as a family farmer. A member of Martin Luther and St. Johns Lutheran Churches and the Alliance of Transylvania Saxons. A devoted husband and selfless family man. Preceded in death by parents Rosina and John Hartig Sr. Survived by Rosina, his beloved wife of 63 yrs.; brother, George (Janet) Hartig; daughters, Rosemary Hartig, Susanne (Dr. Scott) Hirth, Dr. Caroline Hartig, Lisa (Kyle) Mawhorr; grandchildren, John Goss, Drs. Nicholas (Hillary) Hirth, Christopher (Rebecca) Hirth, Elizabeth (Drew) Duncan, Jack Mawhorr; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin and Wolfgang Hirth. His passion and perseverance for life are gifts to those who surround him in immeasurable love. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church or . Family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43207. The funeral service will be Saturday, May 25 at 11 am at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio 43123, where friends may call 1 hour prior to the service. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019
