The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
John Hartwell


1936 - 2019
John Hartwell Obituary
Hartwell, John
1936 - 2019
John "Jack" Hartwell, age 82, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber. He was born in Columbus, Ohio and a graduate of Central High School. His career as a supervisor was at multiple well-known businesses in the central Ohio area (Jeffrey Manufacturing Company, White-Westinghouse, Anheuser-Busch). Jack was an avid fan of the Buckeyes. He loved spending time with his family. It was always known that when Jack arrived at anyone's home, there was a pocket full of dog treats! He enjoyed bowling, card games, coin collecting, fishing and above all, watching his grandchildren's adventures and sports. Preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Marian Hartwell, brothers Don and Paul Hartwell. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Hartwell; children, Gary (Janet) Hartwell, Debbie (Tom) Berarducci, Stu (Valerie) Hartwell, Tracee (John) Collins; grandchildren, Aaron Berarducci, Dan (Mackenzie) Hartwell, Carley Berarducci, Tyler Hartwell, Kyle Collins, Nathan Hartwell, Kira Collins; great grandchild, Alexandra Hartwell; sister, Linda Schofield; brothers, Jim (Marie) Hartwell, Bob (Teri) Hartwell: and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, his furry best friend, Dayzee Mae, who never left his side. It was a blessing that Jack passed away with family by his side and is now at rest after battling many years of illnesses. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for donations to be made to Ohio Living Hospice. Friends may call Monday, September 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 West Broad Street. A service will be held at 7 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
