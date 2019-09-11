|
|
Hayman, John
1959 - 2019
John T. "Terry" Hayman, passed away quietly at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, September 8, 2019, after a year long battle with esophageal cancer and kidney failure. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Terry was a life-long resident of Westerville and a graduate of Westerville South High School. He was an avid fan of auto racing, skiing, traveling and anything outdoors. He was born October 13, 1959 to Mary Ellen (Sexton) and John Hayman. He was known for his generosity and kind heart by all who knew him. He is survived by his family and friends, David Kerst, Karin Rezes, Marissa Rezes, Lucas and Jenna (Rezes) Abrahamson, Doug and Lynn Kerst, Josh and Keri McCrabb, Tina, Jamie, Katie and Kimberlie Forrest, Steve Casto and Mike McGinnis. Thank you, Terry, for all of the wonderful times and memories, we will cherish them forever. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Saturday, September 14 from 1-3 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019