Henderson, John
1934 - 2020
John Wesley Henderson "Jake", age 85, of Columbus, passed away on February 28, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1934 to the late William and Pearl (Belefont) Henderson in Mt. Pleasant, TN. He served in the U.S. Army. Jake is survived by sons, Michael (Clarissa) Henderson and Darryl (Verna) Henderson; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Henderson; and special friend, Alisa Richardson. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by wife Victoria Henderson, daughter Crystal Nunley and 6 siblings. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 12pm until time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020