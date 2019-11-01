Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
John Henry Beach


1941 - 2019
John Henry Beach Obituary
Beach, John Henry
1941 - 2019
John Henry Beach – Born January 1, 1941, passed away October 23, 2019 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by wife Mary Ann, parents Charles Bruce Beach and Winifred (Brush) Beach, infant brother Charles and sister Marilyn (Beach) Jados. John was a 1959 graduate of Jonathan Alder where he was president of his senior class, lettered in 3 sports and a member of Varsity A. A former owner of Beach Chandler Lumber Company John spent his entire life in Plain City where he served on the Plain City Fire Department and was Chief for many years. John enjoyed being a little league umpire for almost 40 years. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. He also owned and raced harness horses. John is survived by his two children, Linda Sue Beachy (Randy), and Tom Beach; stepsons, Don and Bud (Kim) Schrock; brother, Bob (Beth) Beach; and sisters, Annabelle (Mike) Tuller and Barbara (Mike) George; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
